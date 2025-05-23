If we keep raising doubts, when will we celebrate our armed forces: Manoj Muntashir's swipe at Opposition

Mumbai, May 23 Renowned lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir on Friday strongly supported the Indian Armed forces’ firm response to Pakistan under Operation Sindoor and sought to urge the Opposition to celebrate their bravery rather than raising doubts and questions about the operation.

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Muntashir said, “The questions that are being raised have been raised in every era. Questions were raised even on Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. So I am not surprised that questions are being asked about Operation Sindoor. But I do believe that for the first time, the entire nation has come together under the tricolour, united in support of our armed forces. Our military gave a befitting response to Pakistan’s terrorist actions—so when will we celebrate this? If we keep raising doubts, when will we honour their courage?”

"This is a time to celebrate the Indian Army's valour like a national festival. Our cowardly neighbour, who killed innocent people after asking their religion, received a response they deserved. And let me be clear—no one should assume that a ceasefire means Operation Sindoor is over. It has only been paused. If Pakistan does not abandon its cowardice, I believe Operation Sindoor might conclude only when the threat is completely neutralised,” he said.

Responding to criticism of the Centre’s recent all-party delegation initiative, Muntashir defended the government's approach.

“It is the Opposition’s role to question the government. However, in this case, if the delegation had included only BJP members, the criticism would have made sense. But this was an all-party effort, with members selected in consultation with multiple parties. They are representing India’s position on an international platform. So I don’t understand the complaints. In fact, I’m trying to find a reason to complain, but I simply can’t,” he remarked.

Muntashir also addressed claims of US involvement in the ceasefire 'understanding' between India and Pakistan.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear—there is no third-party involvement. The ceasefire is a result of decisions made by the top leaderships of the Indian and Pakistani armed forces. After the Shimla Agreement, it was agreed that no third power would intervene in our bilateral matters. India has stood firmly by that. The Kashmir issue is internal, and treating it as an international issue is both absurd and unacceptable.”

He went on to underline that internal threats pose greater risks than external enemies.

“India is not in danger from Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. The bigger threat lies within—individuals among us who engage in anti-national activities. These are the real 'germ bombs' threatening our nation from within. We must identify and neutralise them,” he added.

He also reiterated the importance of unity and faith in national leadership during such times.

“Whatever the Prime Minister says, the entire country should stand in unison. Doubts and divisions only weaken our resolve. This is a time for solidarity, not suspicion,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor