'If we make mistake, progress will derail': Jitan Ram Manjhi urges Bihar voters to support NDA

Patna, Nov 11 As the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections continues, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Tuesday, appealed to the voters to support the NDA in order to maintain the momentum of growth.

Speaking to IANS, Manjhi said, “My appeal to the voters of Bihar is that just as there is a double-engine government here, all records of development are being broken and good work is happening, people should support the NDA to maintain this momentum. If we make a mistake, the progress will derail, and all the developmental work will come to a halt, leaving us nowhere. All the development process and progress will be halted,” adding further, "especially in our area, which was known as Naxal-prone, but today situations have changed, we are also talking about building Son River banks like the Marine Drive in Patna."

“So vote for us actively and make the voter turnout even higher than the first phase, which took place on November 6,” he added.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the public’s enthusiasm and desire for continued progress. “The people of Bihar are voting in large numbers because they don’t want development to stop. I am fully confident that the NDA government will be formed again,” he said.

The second phase of voting in Bihar is being held across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts, with polling scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This phase is crucial as it will significantly influence which party or coalition forms the next government in the state.

Election authorities have established 45,399 polling stations to ensure smooth voting with heightened security measures at sensitive booths. Nearly 3.7 crore voters, including 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women, are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase.

The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for November 14, when the results will determine Bihar’s next government.

