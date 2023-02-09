IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) is hosting a two-day seminar on Capacity Building on Developing Marquee Infrastructure on February 8 and 9. More than 40 delegates from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Interbank Consortium (SCO-IBC) member banks and SCO secretariat are participating in the seminar.

The seminar aims to showcase India's expertise and learning in developing infrastructure to SCO-IBC members. The seminar will provide a platform for exchanging experiences and increasing cooperation among the SCO-IBC member countries for better economic relations.

Representatives from member banks such as JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan, China Development Bank,OJSC "RSK Bank",Habib Bank Limited,National Bank of Tajikistan, State Savings Bank of Republic of Tajikistan "Amonatbonk", and "National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Uzbekistan" JSC will be attending the seminar.

The two-day seminar started with a welcome remark by Mr. Pawan K Kumar, DMD, IIFCL, who discussed the idea behind organizing the Capacity Building Seminar on Developing Marquee Infrastructure for the consortium's members.

In his Inaugural remarks, P.R Jaishankar, MD, IIFCL deliberated on India's Infrastructure sector journey and IIFCL's contribution in this journey of development and finance of world-class infrastructure in India.

Speaking about Government's visionary projects such as National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), PM GatiShakti amongst others, he emphasized on the enormous potential of the infrastructure sector in India in the coming years.

Raj Kumar Ralhan, CCO, IIFCL in his discourse, shared IIFCL's perspective on the structuring of PPP Projects and various modes of procurement, the Evolution of project finance and innovative ways of funding large infrastructure projects, also highlighting the various programs of the government like NIP and monetization of assets.

B.M. Rao, CGM, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Mr. Shashi Bhushan, CEO and DME Development Ltd., General Manager (T) Bharatmala, NHAI talked over Marquee Infrastructure Projects Sector such as Transportation (RoadSector), Structuring, Procurement & Financing of Expressways for providing fast and seamless connectivity.

Amit Saurastri, General Manager of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFFCIL) and Mr. Shobhit Bhatnagar, Group General Manager, DFFCIL spoke about Marquee Infrastructure Projects like Sector Logistics Planning and Implementation of Freight corridor to enhance efficiencies of logistics sector.

P. Sarathi Reddy, Advisor, NITI Aayog shared the Regulator's and Policy Maker's perspective on developing and financing Infrastructure.

Day two of the event will include experience sharing by SCO-IBC member banks on infrastructure financing and experts from NICDCL, RBI among others who would talk about attracting investments and regulators perspective on Infrastructure Financing.

( With inputs from ANI )

