IFFI23: Primary goal of restoration should be to enhance film while preserving artistic integrity: Theodore E Gluck

Panaji, Nov 27 Veteran film restoration expert and film historian Theodore E. Gluck has said that the primary goal of restoration should be enhancing the film while preserving its artistic integrity.

He was speaking during a Masterclass session on ‘Digital Motion Picture Preservation’ held in 54th International Film Festival of India-Go.

The Masterclass aimed at emphasizing the efforts of the ‘Academy Digital Preservation Forum’ in preserving the motion picture in digital format. It is an initiative of the Science and Technology Council under the ‘Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences'.

While speaking on the occasion, Theodore E. Gluck underlined the delicate balance to be followed by restoration professionals in not harming the aesthetics of the original work.

"The challenge lies in meeting the demand for digital preservation while preserving the artistic integrity and intent of the original work. The primary goal should be to enhance the film rather than altering it," he added.

He also underscored the importance of respecting the original artistic intent of the filmmakers in any restoration project.

"The expense depends on what you are trying to accomplish through the restoration project," he explained.

He also acknowledged the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence in the future of film preservation, while underscoring the irreplaceable significance of human intervention.

Responding to queries about the security of digitization, Theodore assured the audience that solutions for secure encrypted storage for the digitized film content are readily available.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor