IGBC Green Building Congress to kick start on Nov 23 in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 15 The three day IGBC Green Building Congress 2023 that will kick start on November 23 here will see about 150 speakers-domestic and international- and over 500 green products, technologies being showcased, said officials.

The flagship event is set to take place in the city after ten years from 23rd November 2023 to 25th November 2023 with the theme `Advancing Net Zero Through Decarbonisation.’

IGBC’s Green Building Congress 2023, the only event in India that is supported by The World Green Building Council (World GBC), and 20 different countries’ Green Building Councils across the world.

Set up by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) on Wednesday said it has come out with a new initiative –IGBC Nest- for green certification of individual houses.

Officials said some housing finance companies are lending at a lower rate if the dwelling is certified as green building.

“Our mission is to ensure every building in India is a green building that will not only uplift the economic status of every homeowner but also increase life expectancy with better health benefits. IGBC’s Nest Framework and Certification has been developed specifically for the individual homeowners to help them reduce energy cost by 20-30 per cent and reduce water requirements by 30-50 per cent,” said Ajit Kumar Chordia, Chairman, IGBC Chennai Chapter, Co Chair - Green Building Congress 2023.

