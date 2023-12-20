IGIA set to unveil India’s first multi-modal interstate transport hub

New Delhi, Dec 20 Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited, is planning to establish a first-of-its-kind multi-modal transport hub -- integrating bus, metro, and air services -- near Aerocity as part of its long-term aim to provide an enhanced experience to flyers even before they reach the airport.

According to officials, the hub will be well-connected with an Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT), the upcoming phase-four line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the proposed Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) and the proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station, including the station for Automated Passenger Mover (APM) near the GMR Aerocity.

Designed to cater to passengers from neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the hub promises to provide unparalleled connectivity to the airport through various modes of transportation.

At present, travellers from these states rely on interstate buses to reach the IGIA for international flights.

Currently, there is no proper facility for parking these interstate buses at Delhi Airport. Therefore, this proposed facility will immensely help all the passengers coming from adjoining interstate cities to catch international flights.

“The ISBT, to be developed in consultation with the Delhi Transport Department, will help in bringing long-distance passengers to the airport from the adjoining hinterland. Its location offers the best intermodal connectivity, efficient circulation, and well-laid subway connections for pedestrian movement,” said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages Delhi Airport, in a statement.

The proposed airport ISBT will have state-of-the-art passenger amenities, matching the airport standards.

It will have the best-possible user facilities like retail, F&B outlets, EV charging, transit facilities, comfortable waiting areas, ambience, waiting hall, business centre, internet/Wi-Fi services, souvenir shops, etc. so that passengers, meeters and greeters can avail of these facilities.

“The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) runs a direct bus service between Delhi Airport and ISBT. Also, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects the New Delhi Railway Station with Delhi Airport through the Airport Express Line - India’s fastest metro service,” it said.

“India’s first multimodal transport hub, which will integrate bus, metro, and air services, is a transformative project that redefines passenger convenience, offering enhanced facilities for bus travellers. It will offer an unparalleled passenger experience that begins before you even reach the airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL – a GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited-led consortium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor