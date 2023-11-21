IGP Jammu chairs meeting on security situation for Legends Cricket League

Jammu, Nov 21, Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers of police and other security agencies to review security arrangements for the Legends League Cricket matches to be held in Jammu, a police statement said.

The officers present at the meeting briefed the IGP Jammu about the arrangements made for enhancing the security and law and order arrangements in Jammu.

"During the meeting, the IGP emphasised on foolproof arrangements in terms of security, traffic management, transportation, accommodation and first-aid etc for the cricket players and their teams," the statement said.

The IGP, while briefing the officers, directed them to put adequate security and law and order arrangements during the event.

Discussions were also held on the aspects pertaining to the security arrangements being extended to the players on their stay in Jammu.

The police statement added that as per the schedule for the Legends League Cricket, four matches out of the total 19 will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on November 27, 29, 30 and December 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor