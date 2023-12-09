IGP Kashmir chairs security review meeting in Bandipora

Srinagar, Dec 9, IGP Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, on Saturday chaired a security review meeting in Bandipora to assess and enhance the security measures in the North Kashmir district.

While chairing the meeting, Birdi stressed on strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations, besides exploring innovative technologies to augment the existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

"The IGP urged the officers to increase focus on human intelligence alongwith technical inputs to flush out the inimical elements. He also told them to take stringent action against any person or organisation supporting anti-national activities.

"The IGP also told the officers to keep a hawk's eye on the situation on ground and identify the people with nefarious designs who are hell-bent to disturb the atmosphere of peace," a police statement said.

"Highlighting the approach to combat the drugs menace, Birdi said that law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drugs networks," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor