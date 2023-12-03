IGP Kashmir chairs security review meetings in Kupwara, Handwara

Srinagar, Dec 3 Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V. K. Birdi chaired review meetings on security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, recent trend of infiltration, law and order and other issues related to day-to-day policing in Kupwara and Handwara districts on Sunday, a statement said.

The meeting in Kupwara was attended by SSP Yogual Manhas, the Additional SP and other senior officers of the district. Similarly in Handwara, the meeting was attended by SSP Dawood Ayoub and other officers of police district.

"During these meetings, the participating officers provided comprehensive briefings, offering invaluable insights into the prevailing security scenario, the existing security grid, and operational strategies employed to counter the challenges posed by recent trends of infiltration. They meticulously presented an overview of the proactive steps initiated in their respective districts to address challenges and threats faced by inimical elements at the ground level," the statement said.

"Among the focus areas, anti-terrorist grid with heightened intelligence efforts, war against drugs and other related issues were discussed," it added.

The IGP directed the officers to work without any prejudice and take stern action against the law violators and make ensure that law enforcement agencies are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any untoward incidents.

"He stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence alongwith technical inputs and enjoined upon to intensify anti-terrorist operations to flush out the inimical elements besides exhorted upon to take stringent action against any person or organisation supporting anti-national activities," the statement said.

"In addition to anti-terrorist operations, the meetings addressed broader concerns related to the overall security scenario. Discussions encompassed measures to counteract infiltration, ensure law and order in the district, wherein IGP Kashmir underscored the importance of a nuanced understanding of this evolving challenge. He emphasized the need for swift and decisive actions to counter the infiltration menace."

