IGP Kashmir reviews security scenario in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 4 Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi on Monday visited Baramulla and Sopore to assess and enhance the security measures, a police statement said.

"The IGP Kashmir, along with DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta, chaired security review meetings, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens and discussed strategic initiatives to enhance the overall security development of the district," it said.

During these meetings, the IGP engaged in constructive discussions with key officers to assess the existing security framework.

"The discussions covered a wide range of topics including prevailing security scenario, the existing security grid, other crime works, and operational strategies to counter the challenges posed by the inimical elements, and sought inputs from officers to formulate comprehensive strategies. These meetings provided a platform to assess the current security landscape and devise comprehensive strategies to address potential challenges," the statement said.

The IGP emphasised on some crucial developments including deployment of additional security personnel in critical areas, implementation of advanced surveillance technologies, community engagement programmes to foster trust and cooperation, and training programmes for law enforcement personnel to enhance response capabilities.

