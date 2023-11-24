IGP Kashmir Zone holds security review meet in Shopian & Pulwama dists

Srinagar, Nov 24 Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V.K. Birdi held a comprehensive security review meetings in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts along with DIG South Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat, a police statement said on Friday.

During these meetings, the participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective districts to counter any challenges and threats faced by the inimical elements at the ground level.

"The IGP Kashmir while interacting urged the officers to bolster the anti-terrorist grid with heightened intelligence efforts and intensified operations. Emphasis was placed on vigilant surveillance of terrorist associates and decisive legal measures," statement said.

"He said that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations besides to take care of vulnerable persons to thwart away the nefarious designs of terrorists in the areas."

He reiterated the need to keep strict surveillance over the terrorist associates/anti-national elements and take all necessary measures under law against them.

