IGP Kashmir Zone holds security review meeting in Anantnag dist

Srinagar, Nov 23 Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V.K. Birdi on Thursday visited Anantnag district in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a security review meeting and discussed strategies for maintaining peace, law and order, an official said.

"The IGP also emphasized the importance of community engagement in preventing crime and ensuring the safety of the residents," the police said in a statement.

"The IGP's visit aimed to assess the security situation in the district and to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to address any potential challenges."

During the meeting, the senior police officer emphasised the importance of close coordination and collaboration between the various security forces to effectively combat any potential security threats.

He also stressed the need for proactive measures to maintain peace and stability in the district.

