IIM-C rape case: Accused's counsel likely to flag victim's continuing non-cooperation during probe

Kolkata, July 19 Continuing non-cooperation by the victim woman during the investigation into the Indian Institute of Management – Calcutta (IIM-C) rape case is likely to be the principal argument of the accused's counsel.

The accused's counsel said the victim refused to turn up at the trial court to record her statements in front of a judicial magistrate thrice during the current week, first on Monday, then on Tuesday and finally on Saturday.

Secondly, she is yet to get her medico-legal examinations conducted and also has not submitted the clothes that she was wearing during the alleged event of rape to the investigating officials, the counsel said.

Finally, the contradictory claims of the victim and her father on the incident are another point of argument for the accused's counsel.

Although the counsel of the accused had not divulged in advance the exact line of argument they would adopt for jurisprudence, they claimed that this continuing non-cooperation in the process of investigation by the victim and the contradictory statements of the victim and her father in the matter are bound to raise doubts on the merits of the accusations in the case.

The current term of police custody of the sole accused in the case is ending on Saturday, and he will be presented at the same trial court later in the day.

Till now, the special investigation team of Kolkata Police constituted to probe the matter is carrying out the investigation only based on circumstantial evidence - the footage of the CCTV machines within the IIM-C campus, the details of the call lists, messages, and chats from the mobile phones of the accused and victim, the specimen of the food and cold drink which were reportedly spiked before raping the victim and the clothes that the accused was wearing.

