IIM-Calcutta climbs 15 places in FT MiM Rankings 2025

Kolkata, Sep 8 In some good news for West Bengal, the Financial Times Master in Management (FT MiM) Ranking 2025 has ranked IIM-Calcutta at 41st globally and third in IIMs across the country. The Institute’s Two-Year Masters in Business Administration (Earlier Post Graduate Programme in Management) has climbed 15 places – from rank 56 in 2024, to 41 in 2025.

According to a statement issued by IIM-Calcutta, this ranking includes certain parameters.

In India IIM-Calcutta is ranked second in Alumni Network and International Board parameters, while it stood third in Careers Service, Aims Achieved, Weighted Salary, International Course Experience and Overall Satisfaction parameters.

The FT MiM Ranking evaluates the world’s top business schools across 19 criteria, with alumni feedback accounting for 56 per cent of the ranking’s weight and school data comprising the remaining 44 per cent.

Commenting on the 2025 Rankings, Director of IIM-Calcutta Alok Kumar Rai, said, "The FT MiM Ranking for 2025 is a reiteration of the leadership positions that IIM-Calcutta holds in the global management education landscape. With the internationalisation of our curriculum over the years and some of the best faculty from across the world, our offerings are curated to address the needs of the dynamic business environment. This ranking will help us network more closely with the top B-schools across the globe.”

For business schools, FT MiM ranking is important because it provides global, data-driven benchmarks for business schools, influencing decisions for prospective students, recruiters and funding bodies.

The rankings, which focus on factors like graduate salary growth, career progression, research, and international diversity, lend credibility to schools and offer insight into their return on investment.

This makes them a valuable tool for evaluating program quality, attracting top talent and guiding strategic improvements in business education.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor