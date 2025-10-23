IIM Calcutta, SRFTI sign MoU to foster collaboration in media management studies

Kolkata, Oct 23 The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has informed on Thursday of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) with the aim to foster collaboration in the area of media management studies.

The MoU marks the first-ever collaboration between a premier business school and a leading institute of media excellence in India, creating a pioneering framework for academic, research, and professional cooperation, IIM-Calcutta had claimed.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the IIM-Calcutta director, Alok Kumar Rai, and Samiran Datta, vice-chancellor of SRFTI

“This collaboration seeks to bring together management principles and creative disciplines to nurture new perspectives in learning, leadership, and innovation.

Under this framework, both institutions will undertake joint research, teaching, and consultancy initiatives, along with capacity-building and specialised training programmes that promote cross-disciplinary learning.

“The partnership will also facilitate mutual exchanges and collaborative projects, fostering synergy between analytical rigour and artistic expression,” the statement from IIM-Calcutta added.

According to it, the arrangement also aspired to create a unique academic and professional ecosystem that would leverage creativity and media insight through the lens of management, thereby contributing to the growth of India’s creative economy and expanding opportunities for students, professionals, and researchers alike.

Alok Kumar Rai said that the MOU also sought to enhance collaboration, encourage joint research, and offer students increased training and opportunities relevant to the industry.

“This will promote educational interactions between the two institutions, and I am sure that the goal of this MoU will be achieved,” he added.

