IIM-Jammu, ICMAI sign MoU for collaboration in academics, research and training

Jammu, Sep 17 The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Wednesday.

A statement issued on Wednesday mentioned that the collaboration marks a significant step toward fostering excellence in management education, research, training, and professional development.

“The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu; CMA Navneet Kumar Jain, Council Member, ICMAI; and CMA Dr. Debaprosanna Nandy, Secretary (Officiating), ICMAI, Rajesh Talwar, Director Finance, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The MoU was formally signed by Cmdr. Kesavan Baskkaran (R), Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) IIM Jammu, and CMA Dr. Debaprosanna Nandy, Secretary (Officiating), ICMAI, today in presence of senior officials of IIM Jammu and ICMAI," it read.

Also present were senior faculty members of IIM Jammu.

"The MoU outlines a framework of cooperation between the two premier institutions, enabling them to jointly design and deliver Management Development Programmes (MDPs), Specialized Training Programmes, Executive Education, and Faculty Development Programmes.

“It further paves the way for knowledge exchange through research collaborations, joint seminars, conferences, workshops, curriculum development, and academic resource sharing," the statement read.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, emphasized that the MoU with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India reflects IIM Jammu’s broader vision of building an ecosystem rooted in academic excellence, research-driven innovation, and impactful executive education.

“He observed that the collaboration would not only strengthen the academic and research linkages between the two institutions but also create a platform for nurturing professionals and leaders with the right knowledge, values, and skills to address the emerging challenges of a fast-changing economy.

“He further underlined that initiatives under this MoU will bring long-term benefits to students, industry professionals, and society at large. CMA Navneet Kumar Jain, Council Member, ICMAI, observed that the MoU represents a strategic step in advancing professional education and preparing future-ready talent in cost and management accounting," the statement mentioned.

He elaborated that by sharing academic resources, research insights, and specialised training methodologies, the collaboration would help bridge critical skill gaps in the profession. He further emphasized that the partnership would enable professionals to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving business environment, promote efficiency and innovation in industry practices, and foster a culture of continuous learning and development across sectors.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu, highlighted that the partnership would strengthen the Institute’s research ecosystem, enrich curriculum design, and create new opportunities for innovation.“He emphasized that such collaborations are crucial for aligning academic learning with industry practices, thereby producing graduates who are better prepared to contribute effectively to organizations and society. The MoU is designed to support joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest, including research projects, faculty exchange, and access to shared academic resources.

“This partnership underscores IIM Jammu’s vision of becoming a globally recognized management institute and ICMAI’s role as the statutory body responsible for developing and regulating the profession of cost accountancy in India," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor