IIP data for Oct postponed to Dec 1 due to clash with Q2 GDP data: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 28 The government on Friday said it has postponed the release of the All-India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data to December 1 due to the release of the quarterly estimates of GDP for the second quarter this fiscal (Q2 FY26) on the same day.

As per the release calendar, the All India IIP is issued on the 28th of every month (or on the next working day if the 28th is a holiday).

Accordingly, the IIP for October 2025 was scheduled to be released on November 28.

"However, since the release of the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter (July–September) of 2025–26 is to coincide with the IIP release, the publication of the All India IIP for October 2025 has been rescheduled," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

"It is hereby informed that the IIP for October 2025 will now be released on 1st December 2025 at 4:00 PM," the ministry added.

In September, India's industrial production recorded a 4 per cent growth compared to the same month last year, driven by a strong performance in the manufacturing sector.

The industrial growth rate, based on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had accelerated to 4 per cent in August from a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July, which, in turn, surged from 1.5 per cent in June. The 4 per cent growth rate has been maintained in September as well.

Notably, the IIP data showed that the manufacturing sector, which provides quality jobs for the young graduates passing out of the country’s universities and engineering institutes, registered a robust 4.8 per cent growth in September this year over the same month of the previous year. This is higher than the corresponding figure of 3.8 per cent registered in August.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor