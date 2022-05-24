IIT Gandhinagar's Curiosity Lab to host camp for school kids

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar's Curiosity Lab will be hosting an online camp for school students of classes 8 to 12 besides teachers, and parents to inspire, encourage exploration and build curiosity.

Camp Inspire will be held from 3 to 5 June 2022.

"The sessions aim to introduce students to the stories of people who have taken up new and exciting professions and succeeded. The idea is to enable students to learn that inspiration can strike from anywhere, be it a book, a person or a movement and that such inspiring stories could be found all around. However, one rarely hears from the person who had lived through that story. The people who inspire someone today were also once inspired by others," IIT Gandhinagar said in a statement.

Through Camp Inspire, IIT Gandhinagar brings together some incredible individuals who took unique paths and chose to follow their passions despite many obstacles.

The Curiosity Camps are a Curiosity lab outreach initiative to increase interest and make learning fun. It conducts scientific research to understand how to improve curiosity among students while learning.

Highlighting the unique aspects of Camp Inspire, Professor Jaison A Manjaly, Principal Investigator, Curiosity Lab, IIT Gandhinagar, said, "Curiosity Camps offer an opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to witness stories of inspiring individuals that may encourage them to follow their passions and make a positive change in society."

"The Curiosity Camps aim to introduce novel perspectives in learning while building awareness of the multiple career paths that exist and are supported by institutions such as the IITs," he added.

Most students, parents and teachers are unaware of the possibilities that lie ahead today for students in Arts and Humanities, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine) fields and entrepreneurship. The Curiosity Lab introduces these possibilities to parents, teachers and students.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor