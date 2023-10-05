IIT-K expert predicts more earthquakes in UP

Kanpur, Oct 5 A seismic expert from IIT Kanpur has predicted that earthquake tremors in Uttar Pradesh and surrounding states are likely to be more intense in the near future.

Four earthquakes hit Nepal on Tuesday, sending tremors across parts of Delhi and NCR.

Professor Javed Malik from IIT Kanpur said urban centres along the banks of the Ganges may experience more potent tremors in the future. He also said that the historical pattern of earthquakes suggests that a strong one is likely to occur in the near future.

In response to a question regarding the cities that are most vulnerable to high-intensity earthquakes, Professor Malik said, "The cities located along the banks of the Ganges will bear the brunt of the earthquake. The impact will be more pronounced in these areas due to the sandy terrain, which causes buildings to suffer greater damage during seismic events."

Professor Malik told reporters that based on the history of seismic events, it is very likely that a strong earthquake will hit soon.

"An earthquake of 8.2 magnitude occurred in 1934, and in 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake affected Nepal. Additionally, the largest earthquake in 1505 had a magnitude of about 8.3," he said.

"According to this, everyone should be prepared that in the coming time, an earthquake of high intensity will definitely occur once again and its impact will also be visible. It is very difficult to say when this earthquake will occur though," he said.

He also stressed the importance of preparedness, highlighting that the earthquakes observed so far have not reached the expected intensity.

When asked about earthquake risks in Uttarakhand, Professor Malik pointed to historical evidence and said, "Uttarakhand experienced a significant earthquake in 1505 with a magnitude of about 8.3, followed by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in 1803."

Based on this historical pattern, he cautioned that Uttarakhand may expect high-intensity earthquakes every 300 to 500 years in the future.

"This earth is situated on tectonic plates, with fluid beneath it. These plates continually move, and when they collide or come into contact, seismic energy is released, leading to earthquakes," he said, adding that the movement of these tectonic plates is directly linked to the occurrence of earthquakes.

