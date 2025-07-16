IIT-Kanpur team finds signs of ancient Buddhist stupas in Haryana; could date back 2000 years

Kanpur, July 16 In a remarkable scientific breakthrough that may rewrite regional history, a team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has discovered signs of ancient Buddhist stupas and structural remains buried beneath the soil in Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana.

Using advanced Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology, researchers detected circular structures, old walls, and chamber-like rooms at a depth of around 6 to 7 feet — pointing to the possibility of a 2,000-year-old Buddhist site.

The survey, commissioned by the Haryana State Department of Archaeology, was part of a broader investigation to locate potential historical structures across several sites, including Topra Kalan and other villages known for scattered old bricks on the surface.

The IIT Kanpur team’s work offers compelling evidence of buried heritage that may date back to the Buddhist period, or even to the Mahabharata era, according to local tradition.

Professor Javed Malik of IIT Kanpur’s Civil Engineering Department, who led the project, said, “We’ve been working with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for many years on similar projects. Given our experience in detecting subsurface structures, we were approached by the Haryana archaeology department to study three key sites. Our goal was to verify anecdotal evidence of ancient construction materials found on the surface.”

During their survey, the researchers employed GPR to peer beneath the ground without excavation.

“We began detecting inclined reflections — clear signatures of well-aligned, deliberate structural features,” Malik added.

“These could represent old walls, small cells, or even entire dwellings.”

One of the most promising sites surveyed was Topra Kalan in Yamunanagar, a village famous for an ancient temple situated on a prominent mound. Though the team could not conduct GPR scans inside the temple itself, they were able to survey the area just outside its walls.

“When we surveyed the mound’s exterior, we picked up strong geo-radar reflections indicating a semi-circular structure beneath,” Malik stated.

“Officials from the archaeological department confirmed the presence of what they believed was a stupa nearby. We compared our results and felt confident that we were indeed detecting a small buried stupa.”

Beyond Topra Kalan, the team also visited a second location that the local villagers call 'Jarasandha ka Qila' —named after the mythical antagonist from the Mahabharata epic.

“It’s a fascinating place. The villagers maintain age-old customs there, throwing stones as part of local rituals. We performed surveys at the top of this mound as well. While the reflections were not perfectly semi-circular, they strongly suggested a circular structure beneath the surface. This, too, is consistent with a possible stupa.”

The results have generated intense interest among archaeologists, historians, and local officials. According to Malik, samples from the sites have already been sent for scientific dating analysis.

“Once the dating process is complete, we’ll be able to say with greater certainty whether these structures belong to the Buddhist era or another ancient culture,” he said.

“If the Archaeological Department grants formal approval, we can begin proper excavations.”

Such a discovery could transform understanding of Haryana’s ancient history and establish new links in India’s rich Buddhist heritage. Malik emphasised that while the current evidence is extremely promising, formal archaeological excavation will be critical to confirm the age, extent, and cultural significance of these finds.

“Our findings suggest the possibility of a larger Buddhist settlement or circuit in this region,” Malik added.

“Although the structures are currently only visible at select points, if further surveys and excavations reveal a widespread pattern, it could demonstrate how far this culture once spread and flourished.”

He also highlighted the broader importance of the research: “It would be a major discovery not just for Haryana but for all of India. Establishing the presence of Buddhist settlements here will enrich our understanding of ancient trade routes, religious networks, and cultural exchanges that shaped the subcontinent.”

The IIT Kanpur team remains in close contact with the Haryana archaeology department to plan further surveys and studies at additional sites.

As Malik concluded, “We’re hopeful that ongoing dating and future excavations will confirm the significance of these structures. This could be a real gift to the people of India, revealing yet another layer of our extraordinary heritage hidden just beneath our feet.”

