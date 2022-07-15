IIT Madras best educational institute, Delhi' Miranda House tops in colleges

New Delhi, July 15 IIT-Madras has been declared the top educational institution in India in the overall ranking of all higher educational institutions while the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has been adjudged as the best university in the country in the NIRF-2022 national ranking. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday released the NIRF-2022 National Ranking for Higher Education Institutions.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has become the second best university in India. At the same time, Jamia Millia Islamia has now become the third top university in the country. Kolkata's Jadavpur University is at number four. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth Coimbatore has come in fifth place and Banaras Hindu University has come in sixth place.

IIT Bombay is ranked third and IIT Delhi has been declared as the fourth best institute in the country. At the same time, IIT Kanpur has been placed at fifth rank in this category.

Delhi University's Miranda House has been adjudged the best college in India in the NIRF-2022 ranking. At second place is Hindu College of Delhi University. Chennai Presidency College is at third place, while Chennai's Loyla College is at fourth place. Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College is ranked fifth in the category of best colleges across the country.

According to the Education Ministry, IIT Madras is the country's foremost institute in the field of engineering. IIT Madras tops in both NIRF Overall Ranking and Engineering Ranking. IIT Delhi has been declared the second best educational institute in the country in the category of engineering. IIT Bombay is the third best institute in engineering education, while IIT Kanpur is at number four and IIT Kharagpur is at number five.

Jamia Hamdard, based in New Delhi, ranks first in the country when it comes to educational institutions related to pharmacy. In second place is the National Institute of Pharmacy Education and Research, Hyderabad. Panjab University Chandigarh is ranked third in India Pharmacy. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali has got the fourth place here. The fifth position in this category has been given to Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani.

In the NIRF ranking of 2021, Banaras Hindu University was at the third position and Jamia Millia Islamia was at the sixth position.

