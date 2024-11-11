IIT Ropar’s new portable knee rehab device to revolutionise post-surgical therapy

New Delhi, Nov 11 Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar have developed a portable mechanical device in a significant breakthrough for post-surgical knee rehabilitation.

The patented device presents an innovative solution to make continuous passive motion (CPM) therapy more accessible and affordable.

CPM is a crucial therapy for patients recovering from knee surgeries. It boosts joint mobility, reduces stiffness, and speeds up recovery.

Traditional motorised CPM machines are costly and also depend on electricity.

However, the newly developed Completely Mechanical Passive Motion Machine for knee rehabilitation is entirely mechanical, eliminating the need for electricity, batteries, or motors. It is also lightweight and portable.

“It utilises a piston and pulley system, which stores air as the user pulls a handle, enabling smooth and controlled motion to aid in knee rehabilitation,” said the team.

By being portable, it allows patients to use it in the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for prolonged hospital stays and rehabilitation visits.

“This device has the potential to revolutionize knee rehabilitation in India, where access to advanced medical technology can be limited, particularly in rural areas,” said Dr. Abhishek Tiwari, the lead researcher, along with his team comprising Mr. Suraj Bhan Mundotiya and Dr. Samir C. Roy.

“It’s designed to be a low-cost, sustainable solution that not only aids in recovery but also helps reduce the environmental impact associated with motorised devices”, he added.

The development of this innovative device marks a significant step towards improving access to healthcare for all, particularly in regions where resources are limited.

The team’s work is expected to have a lasting impact on the way knee rehabilitation is approached, both in India and globally.

