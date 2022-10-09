Illegal activities rising with influx of over 30K Myanmar refugees in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 9 With around 30,500 Myanmarese sheltered in Mizoram since the military junta seized power in their country in February last year and intermittent clashes going on with the civilian forces, smuggling of drugs, foreign cigarettes, gold, dried areca nuts, exotic animals and other contraband from Myanmar has increased to a large extent.

Besides the illegal trade, job rackets are also duping Ind while the Myanmar refugees are trying to do petty business and purchase land, forcing the state government and other authorities to take strict action.

Assam Rifles, which guards Mizoram's 510 km long unfenced international border with Myanmar, apprehended 20 Myanmar nationals this year in various anti smuggling operations while the Mizoram police also arrested many Myanmarese for their involvement in the illicit trade.

To deal with the situation, Assam Rifles Inspector General

