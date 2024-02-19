Illegal arms supplier held in Delhi; 12 semi-automatic pistols recovered

New Delhi, Feb 19 A notorious illegal weapons manufacturer and supplier based in Madhya Pradesh, who had supplied over 200 illicit arms to criminals and gangsters in Delhi and its peripherals, was nabbed here in the Sagarpur area, an official said on Monday.

An official said that they have also recovered 12 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore along with 12 loaded magazines from the possession of the arrested individual, identified as Malkhan Singh -- a resident of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that on February 16, specific information was received that Malkhan Singh would come to deliver a huge cache of illicit arms near Nala Road, Sagarpur.

"A trap was laid and Singh was apprehended with a blue coloured bag, while he was waiting for a consignee at the expected place of delivery. During the search of the backpack bag carried by Singh, a total of 12 illicit semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore with 12 magazines were recovered," said the DCP.

The DCP further said that Singh developed an interest in making illegal weapons, and he had been manufacturing illegal weapons at his hideouts -- not only to satiate his technical interest but also to fulfill his desire for wealth.

"Initially, he used to supply illegal firearms to the local criminals. Through local criminals, he soon came in contact with inter-state illegal firearms traffickers. He has been manufacturing pistols of various bores and sizes. His supply of illegal firearms mainly is to the criminals of NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," said the DCP.

Singh's illegal trade was badly hit during recent times as he was arrested by the Special Cell, Delhi Police.

"He was recently released on bail. He was getting continuous demand for weapons from the criminals of Delhi-NCR. However, due to fear of checking, his carriers refused to visit Delhi to supply the arms. Therefore, he himself came to Delhi to supply the same to the criminals to revive his illegal business and recover losses. Singh was manufacturing illegal firearms for the last 20 years," the DCP added.

