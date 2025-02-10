Illegal Bangladeshi citizen with fake Indian passport nabbed near Kolkata Mayor’s office

Kolkata, Feb 10 An illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator along with forged Indian identity documents was arrested on Monday near the office of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) premises.

The arrested person has been identified as Rafiqul Islam. A number of forged Indian documents, including birth certificates, AADHAR card and a fake Indian passport, have been recovered from his possession.

Sources said that Islam was spotted by the plain-dress cops posted at KMC offices loitering around at different sections within the corporation premises including the room of the mayor.

Finally, when he was challenged by the cops, Islam said that he is a resident of Chapra in Nadia district and he had come to KMC for the purpose of verification of some documents.

This explanation created further doubts in the minds of the cops on the necessity of coming to KMC for document verification despite being a resident of Chapra. Thereafter, the police detained him and started interrogating him.

In the face of interrogation, Islam admitted that he is a resident of Bangladesh and he entered the Indian side after crossing the border illegally. He also admitted that he first arranged for his fake AADHAR and EPIC cards in Kolkata and on the basis of those arranged for his fake Indian passport.

The arrest of Islam had taken place just less than two days after the cops of the Hanskhali police station in Nadia district, which is close to India’s international borders with Bangladesh, arrested four illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and their Indian agent late Saturday night.

Sources said that these four illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, who had entered India illegally a few months back, were trying to go back again to Bangladesh.

During the last few months, the cops of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police have busted a number of rackets engaged in arranging fake Indian identity documents including Indian passports for the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and also made several arrests in this connection.

The investigating officials in such cases have identified a specific pattern in the operations of such rackets engaged in arranging fake Indian passports for the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. Any infiltrator illegally crossing over to the Indian territory, contacting the local agents and showing willingness to pay out hefty amounts for getting fake Indian identity documents are first provided with safe shelters at the different villages adjacent to the borders with Bangladesh in the state, both land and coastal.

Thereafter, the agents arrange for fake ration cards for them which are the first step for making other identity documents.

