Illegal encroachments to be removed from Gurugram metro stations

Gurugram, Dec 22 Gurugram city administration has decided to make all metro stations, including 11 Rapid Metro stations, in the city encroachment-free.

In a meeting on Friday, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav gave instructions to the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Police Department on the request of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to remove illegal street vendors from near the metro stations.

The DC instructed that the space within a distance of 100 meters near all the metro stations and Rapid Metro stations should be vacated at the earliest.

He also directed officials to ensure that no e-rickshaw drivers and auto drivers should gather around metro stations.

"There are 11 Rapid Metro stations and five (Delhi) metro stations in the city. Encroachments should be removed from government land around these stations," he said.

He further said cleanliness and parking arrangements around these metro stations in the city should be improved.

In the meeting, the DC instructed Police Headquarters ACP Suresh Kumar to call a meeting of the heads of auto drivers' unions and explain to them about boarding and deboarding of the passengers in sequence.

A large number of three-wheelers should not gather in front of the station gate at one time, he said.

"Station in-charge of Metro Rail Corporation would also cooperate with the local administration in maintaining the system between 8 to 11 in the morning and 5 to 8 in the evening of auto parking," he added.

