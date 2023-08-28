Illegal firecracker unit blast: NCRC seeks report from Bengal govt

Kolkata, Aug 28 The National Child Rights Commission (NCRC) on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government seeking details on the number of minors killed in the blast at an illegal firecracker unit at Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the blast has risen to nine after an injured person succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon.

As per the latest reports, two minor deaths have been reported in the blast who have been identified as Ronie Sheikh (16) and Masum Sheikh (17).

Besides seeking details of the number of minors killed in the blast, the NHRC has also sought details of the minors injured in the explosion.

The commission also sought information from the state government on the treatment arrangements made for the minors injured in the blast. Details have also been sought on the compensation to be paid to the deceased and injured minors.

The NHRC also sought details of the FIR filed in the case and other related documents.

The commission has said that it needs to know about the accused persons and the legal actions initiated against them.

Till now, only one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Two PILs were filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the blast, claiming that from the nature and impact of the explosion, it is clear that it was not caused by raw materials used for ordinary firecrackers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor