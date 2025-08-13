Illegal mining case: ED sleuths raid Karnataka Cong MLA's residence

Karwar, Aug 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths conducted raids at the residence of Congress MLA from Karnataka's Karwar district, Satish K. Sail, on Wednesday.

Sail, who was jailed in connection with an illegal mining case, is currently out on bail.

Sources stated that the raids are being carried out in connection with the same illegal mining case.

According to sources, a team of about 24 ED officers arrived at his residence in six cars and launched a search-and-seizure operation. Sail is presently in Bengaluru to attend the Monsoon Assembly session. More details regarding the development are awaited.

On October 26, 2024, the Karnataka Special Court for MLAs and MPs convicted Sail to seven years of imprisonment in six cases related to the sensational Belekeri iron ore export case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 44 crore on him in these six cases.

However, Sail later filed an appeal in the High Court against the verdict of the Special Court for MLAs and MPs. In the hearing held in November 2024, the bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna directed that the order imposing the sentence on Sail be kept in abeyance. While granting bail, the High Court instructed him to deposit 25 per cent of the fine amount.

The case was registered in 2010, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently submitted a charge sheet. The court convicted the MLA in connection with all six FIRs, marking a setback for the Congress government.

Sail was named as the second accused in the first case. On September 13, 2013, the CBI registered an FIR against the company owned by the convicted MLA, following directions from the Supreme Court regarding illegal mining and transportation of iron ore from the state between 2009 and 2010.

The CBI stated that within eight months, Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Limited, owned by Sail, exported 7.23 lakh tonnes of iron ore through the Belekeri Port to a foreign destination.

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) report found that 88.6 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore were exported by 73 companies, against the permitted 38.22 lakh metric tonnes.

The investigation revealed that the company owned by Sail had illegally exported 7.23 lakh tonnes of iron ore. His house was raided in 2012, and he was arrested in 2013. He was released after spending more than a year in prison.

