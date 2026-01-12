Illegal mining crackdown in Rajasthan: Rs 7.13 cr recovered in two weeks; 90 arrested

Jaipur, Jan 12 Under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining, Rajasthan has intensified enforcement through a coordinated crackdown that has yielded significant results.

In just two weeks, 1,132 actions were taken across the state, leading to the recovery of over Rs 7.13 crore in penalties credited to the state treasury.

Principal Secretary, Mines and Petroleum, T Ravikant, reviewed the ongoing campaign on Monday in a hybrid meeting at the Secretariat with Director, Mines, Mahaveer Prasad Meena and senior officials.

He directed field officers to step up ground-level vigilance, conduct frequent surprise inspections and prepare a clear roadmap for the timely auction of seized minerals.

He also instructed that if penalties are not deposited within the stipulated timeframe, formalities for the immediate confiscation of seized vehicles and machinery must be completed.

Emphasising strict enforcement, he made it clear that no laxity will be tolerated in action against illegal mining.

Mahaveer Prasad Meena said that during the campaign, 264 FIRs have been registered with the police and 90 individuals arrested.

Authorities seized more than 61,800 tonnes of illegally mined and stored minerals.

In addition, 55 excavators -- including JCBs and Poclain machines -- and 983 vehicles such as dumpers and tractor-trolleys involved in illegal mining were confiscated.

Bhilwara district recorded the highest number of actions, with Mining Engineers from Bhilwara and Bijoliya jointly carrying out 120 operations, resulting in the seizure of 12 machines and 120 vehicles, and the registration of 54 FIRs.

In Jaipur, the Mining Engineer conducted 85 actions, seizing two excavators and 79 vehicles, while also recovering the highest penalty amount of Rs 86.17 lakh.

Ajmer saw 83 operations with the seizure of 71 vehicles and machines.

The largest quantity of minerals -- 38,893 tonnes -- was seized in Sawai Madhopur, while Nagaur collected penalties exceeding Rs 41 lakh.

The high-level review meeting was attended by Joint Secretary Arvind Saraswat, Special Officer Krishna Sharma, Superintending Geologist (Aerial Survey) Sunil Kumar Verma, Finance Officer Suresh Chandra Jain, and other departmental officers from Additional Director to Assistant Mining Engineer level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor