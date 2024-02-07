Illegal mining in Gurugram, Nuh: 1.38 cr penalty imposed, 193 vehicles seized

Gurugram, Feb 7 In a crackdown on illegal mining activities, penalties worth over Rs 1.38 crore have been imposed and 193 vehicles have been impounded for allegedly being involved in illegal mining in Haryana's Gurugram and Nuh districts over the past 10 months.

The district Mining Department, led by Mining Officer Anil Atwal, said that apart from impounding 193 vehicles, 80 FIRs have also been registered against those allegedly involved in illegal mining activities in both districts.

The officer said the mining department team is actively working to track illegal mining activities in four to five sensitive villages in the Nuh district.

"We are taking all possible steps to keep an eye on illegal mining and even on license crusher zones. So that illegal mining can be curbed," he said.

"We want to send a strong message to the violators. The mining department officials keep checking vehicles involved in transporting mining material, no one should be spared if found guilty of illegal mining," he added.

Apart from this, The Gurugram district has also issued a toll-free number 1800-180-5530 to register complaints against illegal mining in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Nuh districts on Wednesday.

Last year, the Haryana government set up the State Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to stop illegal mining, liquor smuggling, electricity, and water theft.

Cases related to these offenses in Gurugram and Nuh will be registered in the State Enforcement Bureau police station here.

The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav has instructed to set up special monitoring teams to strictly deal with illegal mining activities in the district.

These special teams will monitor the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities and ensure departmental action against offenders as per prescribed rules. These teams will also be monitoring the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in the Farukhnagar, Bhondsi, Sohna, Panchgaon, and Pataudi areas.

