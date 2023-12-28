Illegal property of Karni Sena chief's murder accused razed in Jaipur

Jaipur, December 28 the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation on Thursday razed illegal construction by Rohit Singh Rathore, the accused shooter in the recent killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, in the Sundarban Colony of the city amid heavy police presence.

On December 5, Gogamedi was gunned down in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area by two assailants.

Additional Director General of Police Dinesh M.N. had said that the shooters were identified as Rohit Singh Rathore and Nitin Fauji, a resident of Haryana, who were arrested from Chandigarh on December 10 by the SIT with the help of Delhi Police.

On receiving information about illegal construction in the Khatipura area of Sundarban Colony by Rathore, the municipal corporation was informed about it.

On Thursday, the illegal construction was demolished by the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation in police presence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor