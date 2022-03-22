'Illegally built' house of Shahdol gang-rape main accused demolished

A house of the main accused of the gang rape of a 28-year old was demolished on Tuesday following the order of the district administration.

"In the view of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's zero tolerance for heinous crimes like rape and murder, the investigation led by police and district administration revealed that Shadab Usmani (alias Abdul) had constructed a house illegally over his farmland and it has been demolished," Vandana Vaidya, District Collector, Shahdol told ANI.

"The other two accused are his servants who live in a rented house," she added.

According to Mukesh Vaishya, Additional Superintendent of Police, the accused had an old acquaintance with the woman. He along with his two servants had allegedly gang-raped the woman, following which they poisoned her to death.

The 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Sohagpur police station area in Shahdol on Saturday evening.

The police said that the victim was brought to the district hospital from where the main accused Usmani had escaped and the victim died.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor