Illicit liquor worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Noida, truck driver flees from spot

Noida, Oct 8 Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar seized illicit liquor worth Rs 60 lakh from a truck, an official said on Sunday, adding that the truck driver managed to flee from the spot.

According to police, on Sunday the Dadri police station and Excise teams, based on local intelligence and confidential information, conducted a joint operation on the route towards Bulandshahr.

"During the checking, a fake number plate was discovered on a Tata truck container. The container was carrying illegal liquor with an estimated value of approximately Rs 60 lakh," said a senior police official.

"The truck driver had fled the scene, and a search is underway to locate him. A case under relevant sections has been registered," the official added.

