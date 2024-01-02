'I'm a Kar Sevak, arrest us if you have guts', K'taka BJP MLA dares Cong govt

Bengaluru, Jan 2 Karnataka BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said on Tuesday that he will produce a list of all the 'Kar Sevaks' in the state, as he dared the Congress government to arrest them if it had the strength.

Speaking to the media here, the senior BJP leader and former state minister said the whole country is brimming with joy in anticipation of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is bringing bad luck by getting Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari arrested.

“I also undertook Kar Seva. It is not only Ravan who was the opponent of Lord Ram... CM Siddaramaiah too is an enemy of Ram,” he stated.

"If you (Siddaramaiah) have loyalty towards Hindutva, organise special worships at all Muzrai department temples on Jan 22. Including Datta Peetha, let this Congress government provide Rs 100 crore funds to 100 temples in the state. While Ram Mandir is being constructed in Ayodhya, development activities are taking place elsewhere too by spending thousands of crores of rupees.

"At Kashi Vishwanath temple, a corridor has been created and lakhs of devotees are visiting the shrine. At Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakal temple has been redeveloped and a large number of devotees are visiting it. Temple tourism and spirituality are the foundations of this country," Sunil Kumar said.

The BJP leader also said that it is the responsibility of the state government to carry out development works in the temples of Karnataka.

"This government is showing urgency to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for the development of minorities, and preparing a blueprint for the same. The same urgency needs to be shown for building and redeveloping temples.

"I request Siddaramaiah to light five diyas at his residence along with his family members on January 22 as per the call given by Prime Minister Modi. Let his Cabinet colleagues also do the same and show the world that in the land of Lord Hanuman, Karnataka is ready for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," the BJP MLA said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai too has said that it is highly condemnable that on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir, a 30-year-old case has been reopened deliberately to arrest a Kar Sevak.

"The Congress cannot digest the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. What is the intention behind the arrest of Hindu activists at a time when the nation is celebrating," Bommai questioned.

"This is happening at a time when the country is behind Prime Minister Modi. This is a clear indication of misuse of law by those in power. With politics of hatred, Congress will lose base in Karnataka as well," he claimed.

Former minister and senior BJP leader B. Sriramulu too has accused the Karnataka government of being anti-Hindu.

"Congress leaders claim that Lord Ram is a fictional character. But now they are demanding to build a temple for Valmiki, who wrote Ramayan. Do people who claim Ram to be a fictional character have the right to demand a temple for Valmiki," he asked.

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrest of Kar Sevaks who took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990s in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that his government is not pursuing politics of hatred.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “What should be done to those who committed wrongs? Should we let them go scot-free?

“We have given directions to dispose of old cases. The police have initiated action. We are not pursuing politics of hatred, nor will we take any steps to arrest innocent people. We will act as per the direction of the court.”

