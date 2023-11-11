I'm alive: Uttar Pradesh boy declares to SC during hearing of his murder case

Last week, a significant development unfolded in the Supreme Court as a boy presented himself before the bench to establish his existence in the midst of a murder trial where he was presumed to be the victim. As per a Times of India report, the 11-year-old boy from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh told a division bench that the murder case being heard by them was a false one, and that he was very much alive.

He said his maternal grandfather and uncles had been falsely implicated in a fake case by his father.The boy’s counsel Kuldeep Jauhari told that the 11-year-old had been living with his maternal grandfather since February 2013. He said the boy’s father had brutally assaulted his mother, demanding more dowry.

Accepting the petition, the SC said that no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners till further orders. The court also issued notices to the UP government, superintendent of police at Pilibhit and the station house officer of Neuria police station.

The lawyer stated, His mother, who entered into marriage in February 2010, succumbed to injuries resulting from a beating in March 2013. Following her demise, the grandfather filed a First Information Report (FIR) under IPC section 304-B, pertaining to dowry death, against his son-in-law.

