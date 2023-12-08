I'm an organic product of ABVP: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 8 Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday said that he is an organic product of the students' union, and he is proud of it.

Shah said this while speaking at the 69th National Convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I remember that phase... when, four decades ago, I used to sit in the back row as a worker. ABVP had a key role in the northeastern region after the 1962 (India-China) war," he said.

The former BJP president said: "ABVP is that idol which was sculpted by craftspeople like Yashwantrao Kelkar, Madan Das Devi, Dattaji Didolkar in the last 75 years. Be it in the language movement, education or preserving the culture, in every field the ABVP has given society a message about the importance of 'self' through youth."

Stating that the contemporary period is a phase to live for the country, Shah said the youth should leave this convention with a resolve to dedicate their lives to "Mother India" and unite society.

Over 10,000 students from across the country have gathered in Delhi for the national convention of ABVP.

ABVP national president, Rajsharan Shahi, said: "The ABVP is continuously taking forward its mission journey with time. In the glorious journey of 75 years, the student union has not only posed questions but also presented solutions. It has worked to introduce the youth of India to the real history of the country."

The ABVP says that with 50,65,264 active members, it is present in every educational campus of the country, and also working in the areas of social, environmental, service, sports, etc.

