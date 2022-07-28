I'm chuffed at the stimulating aspect of mentoring: Viswanathan Anand (Book Review)
By IANS | Published: July 28, 2022 12:30 PM2022-07-28T12:30:04+5:302022-07-28T12:35:23+5:30
New Delhi, July 28 Cool as a cucumber: that's five-times World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand. Cooped up in ...
New Delhi, July 28 Cool as a cucumber: that's five-times World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand. Cooped up in Germany due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he returned home via a Vande Bharat repatriation flight, coped with the loss of his father, learnt Hindi, had the satisfaction of launching the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app