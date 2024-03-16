I'm with Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray... Yesterday, today and tomorrow: Maha LoP

Mumbai, March 16 Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday denied media reports about quitting the party to join the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, declaring that he will remain with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

In his post on X, Danve said, "A Shiv Sainik is always a Shiv Sainik. I am with Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray yesterday, today and tomorrow too. All the rest are rumours!"

It all started after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena legislator from Sambhajinagar, Sanjay Shirsat, predicted that there would be a "political earthquake" in Maharashtra on Monday.

Danve's clarification came over his displeasure about the likely nomination of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire from the Sambhajinagar constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Danve has openly accused Khaire of cheating him.

"I have been interested in contesting the Lok Sabha for the last ten years. I have not hidden my desire. Even the party chief, who knows this, has not announced any face yet. It is time to make a decision. I have expressed a wish. Now let's see who the party chief will nominate. Uddhav Thackeray should take notice if someone is acting unilaterally. Chandrakant Khaire is always teasing me, this is not today's thing. I am not doing party work for Chandrakant Khaire, I am working for Uddhav Thackeray. I have nothing to do with what people say about me," Danve said.

He added that his mother has given him a stern warning not to leave Uddhav Thackeray's-led Shiv Sena.

"I will not betray the party for an election. I will not go with Eknath Shinde. I am in Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena is ours. Media wants news so these discussions are happening. My mother has clearly told me, 'don't be dishonest with Balasaheb's thoughts and Uddhav Thackeray's leadership... if you do that, you and I will have no relationship.' She had composed a song on Uddhav Thackeray when she got married in my house. My mother is so sensitive. My mother loves Hindutva. So there is no question of me going with Eknath Shinde. Rumours are being spread about me," he said.

Danve reiterated that he has told Uddhav Thackeray he wants to run for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I have said this several times. I am a party soldier. Even if Khaire is nominated, I will work for the party. Even though I did not get the ticket last time, I have worked as the Chief Election Officer," he said.

He also added: "No matter what happens, I will not go with Eknath Shinde."

