IMA-Gujarat urges Tata Sons to support medical student victims of Ahmedabad plane crash

Ahmedabad, June 14 In the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash that killed 241 people, including several young medical students, the Gujarat branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made an emotional appeal to Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran for additional assistance for the students of B.J. Medical College who were injured or killed in the disaster.

The crash, which occurred just minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, damaged a hostel housing MBBS students when the aircraft struck the Atulyam building near Meghaninagar.

As the nation is reeling under the scale of the tragedy, the IMA has taken a step to ensure that the aspiring doctors -- many of them first- and second-year students -- are not forgotten in the relief efforts. In a letter addressed to Tata Sons, the IMA wrote: “These students were not only victims of the accident, but they were the foundation of our future healthcare system. Their families deserve the same respect, compensation, and support as any other passenger affected by the crash.”

The IMA also thanked the Tata Group for its prompt announcement of Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of deceased passengers, and for the commitment to fund treatment for the injured.

However, they urged the conglomerate to extend this aid specifically to the families of affected medical students, many of whom were caught off guard while simply resting or eating in their hostel mess when the plane crashed into the building.

The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has confirmed that it will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of all deceased passengers.

Additionally, the group will cover full medical costs for the injured and has pledged to help rebuild the damaged hostel infrastructure of B.J. Medical College.

A spokesperson for the Tata Group stated: “We stand in solidarity with the affected families and communities. The loss of young, aspiring doctors is especially heartbreaking.”

The tragedy has shaken the medical community across the state. Parents of several students, many of whom died just months before earning their degrees, are devastated.

Over 200 students who survived the crash have returned home due to trauma, and internal exams for over 500 students have been postponed.

