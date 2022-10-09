IMD: Delhi records heavy rainfall on Oct 8-9

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on October 8 and October 9.

The reported rains in Delhi amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded today is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

The SFD last on October 18 and October 18 recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall in 24-h.

However, the difference between the minimum temperature (20.8degC) on October 7 night and the maximum temperature (23.4degC) of the following date on October 8 which is 2.6 degC (called diurnal Variation), is the lowest for the data period analysed by the weather forecasting agency for 1969-2022.

As per the weather forecasting agency earlier, the lowest value of the same parameter for the period was seen on 19 Oct 1998 at 3.1 degC.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said all 12 stations in the national capital received moderate rainfall today and it is likely to reduce from tomorrow but the sky will remain cloudy.

However, the weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi.

The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat and Konkan region."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor