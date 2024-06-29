IMD forecasts heavy rain across Gujarat till July 3

Ahmedabad, June 29 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain across various districts of Gujarat from June 29 to July 3. As the monsoon remains active over the state, the IMD has forecast heavy downpours in several regions, accompanied by light to moderate rain across the entire state.

According to the latest bulletin, on June 30, districts including Porbandar, Junagadh, Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli are expected to experience heavy rain.

On July 1, heavy rainfall is predicted in Junagadh, Somnath, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Chhota Udepur. July 2 will likely see heavy rain only in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, with lighter showers expected elsewhere in the state. Finally, on July 3, heavy rainfall is forecast for Banaskantha in North Gujarat, along with Navsari, Valsad, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, while other regions may receive light rain.

Meanwhile, in Rajkot, a canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area outside the departure terminal of Hirasar-based Rajkot airport amidst heavy rain. The temporary terminal, operated by the Airport Authority of India since last year, is awaiting the completion of a permanent terminal expected by August this year.

This incident, following a recent fatal collapse at Delhi airport, raises concerns over structural safety measures amid ambitious architectural designs. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collapse as Gujarat prepares for continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.

