IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across multiple regions

New Delhi, Sep 23 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and over northeast India during next two days and decrease thereafter.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that in East India, the weather forecast for the coming days indicates the likelihood of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

There is also the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, particularly over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Bihar on Saturday and Sunday.

“Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal may experience similar weather conditions on Saturday. Over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, this pattern is expected to persist till September 27,” said the weather forecast agency.

“Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could witness isolated very heavy rainfall on Saturday, while Bihar may experience this on Saturday and Sunday. A higher level of intensity is expected on Saturday with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Bihar,” said the IMD.

In Northeast India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Sunday. There's a chance of isolated heavy rainfall, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, west Assam, and Meghalaya on Saturday.

In Central India, the forecast suggests light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

“East Madhya Pradesh may experience this on Sunday, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on the same day, and Chhattisgarh till September 25. East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh may encounter isolated very heavy rainfall on Saturday,” the IMD predicted.

South India is expected to witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema on Saturday.

In Northwest India, the forecast calls for light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy falls, mainly in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab on Saturday.

West India is also expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall particularly in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on Saturday.

Lastly, scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely over other parts of the country during the next five days.

