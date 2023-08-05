IMD forecasts rainfall across India, northeast to witness increased activity

New Delhi, Aug 5 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 4-5 days, while an increase in rainfall activity is expected over the northeast in the coming five days.

In a bulletin released by the weather forecast agency, it said that in Northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with isolated heavy rainfall.

This is expected in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh from Saturday to August 9, in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana-Chandigarh on Saturday and Sunday, in Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu on Saturday.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in East Uttar Pradesh from Sunday to August 8, and in Uttarakhand from Sunday to August 9.

In Central India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh, and heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, particularly on Saturday.

The IMD further predicted that in East India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar from Saturday to August 8, in Jharkhand on August 6 and 7, and in Gangetic West Bengal on August 7 and 8.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 7 and 8, and in Bihar till August 8,” said the IMD.

For the northeast, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur.

“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

In South India, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the next five days.

