IMD Forecasts Southwest Monsoon Arrival in Kerala by May 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Wednesday that the onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31 , with a margin of error of 4 days on both sides according to their model.

This forecast brings relief as many regions across India grapple with scorching heatwave conditions. Areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of northwestern Madhya Pradesh are currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions.

Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on 31st May with a model error of ±4 days: IMD — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

The IMD has sounded a red alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala, forecasting exceptionally heavy rainfall on May 22. An orange alert has been issued for eight districts, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram, where rainfall has been widespread. Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for six northern districts: Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

