IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds in Andhra Pradesh From May 30

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days starting May 30.

Regions expected to experience these conditions include North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema, which are likely to receive rainfall along with strong winds.

According to a Meteorological Department release, winds of up to 40 km per hour (kmph) have been forecast. In addition to thunderstorms, heavy rain is predicted in parts of Rayalaseema on June 2.

A Met Department official also noted that the Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India on Thursday.

