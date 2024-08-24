IMD forecasts widespread rain during next 7 days as monsoon stays on course

New Delhi, Aug 24 The India Meteorological Department in a weather bulletin issued on Saturday has forecast widespread rain in the southern and western states during the next 7 days while Delhi and the Northwest states are also headed for a wet spell.

Details of the IMD bulletin are as follows:

South Peninsular India:

*Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema & Telangana during the week.

*Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe during 24th – 30th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 24th; Telangana on 24th & 25th; Coastal Karnataka during 27th -30th; North Interior Karnataka during 25th-30th; South Interior Karnataka on 25th ,29th & 30th August.

*Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 24th -26th; North Interior Karnataka on 24th; South Interior Karnataka on 24th August.

West and Central India

* Widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over West & Central India during the week.

* Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 24th -29th; Marathwada on 24th & 25th; Vidarbha on 24th & 25th; Chhattisgarh on 24th; Gujarat Region during 24th -28th; Madhya Pradesh during 24th–26th August.

* Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada & Vidarbha on 24th August.

* Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Maharashtra & Gujarat Region during 24th -26th; Saurashtra & Kutch during 24th -27th; Over Tripura, Mizoram.

Northwest India

* Widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan; isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan during the week.

* Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Delhi-Haryana-Chandigarh and Punjab on 27th& 28th Himachal Pradesh on 24th; Uttarakhand on 24th & 28th ; Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh- Uttar Pradesh on 24th& 25th ; Rajasthan during 24th -26th August.

* Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over West Rajasthan on 25th; East Rajasthan on 24th & 26th August.

* Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on 25th August.

East and Northeast India

* Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over East & Northeast India, during the week.

* Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 27th ; West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th; Bihar on 26th & 27th ; Jharkhand during 24th -27th ; Odisha on 26th Arunachal Pradesh on 24th , 28th , 29th & 30th August ; Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura during all the 7 days of the week.

The IMD also said that the western end of the Monsoon trough lies south of its normal position while the eastern end is at the normal position. It is likely to continue to be so during the next 2-3 days. The offshore trough has strengthened and now runs from south Gujarat to south Kerala coast.

