IMD in K'taka predicts rain for two days in B’luru, 12 districts

By IANS | Published: December 11, 2023 10:19 AM2023-12-11T10:19:16+5:302023-12-11T10:20:04+5:30

Bengaluru, Dec 11 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for Bengaluru and 12 other districts of ...

IMD in K'taka predicts rain for two days in B’luru, 12 districts | IMD in K'taka predicts rain for two days in B’luru, 12 districts

IMD in K'taka predicts rain for two days in B’luru, 12 districts

Google NewsNext

Bengaluru, Dec 11 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for Bengaluru and 12 other districts of Karnataka for two days starting from Monday.

As per the prediction, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, southern districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramanagar and Shivamogga districts will receive rain

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app