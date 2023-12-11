IMD in K'taka predicts rain for two days in B’luru, 12 districts

Bengaluru, Dec 11 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for Bengaluru and 12 other districts of Karnataka for two days starting from Monday.

As per the prediction, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, southern districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramanagar and Shivamogga districts will receive rain

Further details are awaited.

