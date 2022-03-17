IMD issues heat wave warning for seven Odisha districts, advises sick and elderly to stay indoors

India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, issued a heat wave warning for seven districts in Odisha and advised sick and elderly people to stay indoors in the afternoon to avoid direct exposure to heat waves.

Speaking to ANI, senior scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das said, "IMD has issued a heat wave alert for March 18 in seven districts of Odisha, which are Bolangir, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Nayagarh districts."

"As per weather reports, eight places majorly interior parts of Odisha recorded temperature above 39, while three districts recorded temperatures above 40. Bolangir district has reported the highest temperature with 40.5, followed by Titlagar, 40.2 and Angul, 40.0 in the last 24 hours in Odisha. However, Bhubaneswar recorded 37.6 temperature yesterday. The recorded temperature is 4.5 above the normal temperature." Das said.

Das said, "Due to heatwave alerts, infants, sick and elderly people are advised to stay indoors from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm to avoid direct exposure to heat. Others are advised to take precautionary measures while stepping out in sun. The temperature will be normal but due to excessive humidity, the weather will be warm."

( With inputs from ANI )

