IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Gujarat till May 29

Gandhinagar, May 27 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert in multiple districts across Gujarat till Thursday.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate showers across all districts and intense rainfall in southern and coastal regions.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, districts including Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath - along with Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli - are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

In addition to the rain, these areas may also experience moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and surface winds reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h. These conditions are predicted to persist until 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The weather system is set to intensify on Wednesday, with Dahod, Mahisagar, and Chhotaudepur joining the list of districts under the heavy rain alert.

Rainfall is likely to ease across most parts of Gujarat, with only light showers expected in Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, and the union territories of Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and some pockets of Saurashtra including Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath.

Looking ahead, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers may return on June 1 and 2 in the southern belt, including Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, and parts of Saurashtra. Meanwhile, the rest of Gujarat is expected to remain dry through the end of May and early June.

In a broader update on monsoon progress, the IMD reported that the Northern Limit of the Southwest Monsoon currently extends across Mumbai, Pune, Sholapur, Kalaburagi, Mahbubnagar, Kavali, Agartala, and Goalpara, covering parts of the Arabian Sea and northeastern India. Meteorological conditions are said to be favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into more areas in the next 2–3 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor