IMD issues orange alert for two districts in Kerala, yellow in six

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11( IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for the Palakkad and Malappuram districts of Kerala and a yellow alert for six others, including Wayanad.

The weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 201.4 mm in these districts.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for the Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. It may be noted that a yellow alert is issued when there is the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

The weather department in its alert also said that rain and thunderstorms are expected across the state till August 16.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the seas till August 14 due to high winds and rough seas on the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast.

High winds with speeds of up to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also likely in the state till August 14, said the IMD.

The weather department has in its release also warned people not to visit areas in the state that are prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging. People living in landslide and landslip-prone areas and other vulnerable areas are advised to relocate to safer places.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram districts on August 13.

The weather department in the statement issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad on August 12.

It has also issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on August 13, and on August 14 for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad districts.

The weather department said that on August 15 there will be heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts and issued a yellow alert.

On July 30, the hill district of Wayanad was hit by massive landslides leaving a trail of death and destruction. At least 413 people have been killed in the disaster and 152 are reported to be still missing. Search operation for the missing continues in the affected areas.

